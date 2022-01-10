The Cleaning Lady Sneak Peek: Thony's In Over Her Head — And She Wants Out

RELATED STORIES Fox's The Cleaning Lady Premiere: Grade It!

The Cleaning Lady protagonist Thony De La Rosa proved during last week’s series premiere that she’s an exceptionally smart woman. And yet, in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 9/8c), she’s foolish enough to think she can simply cut ties with the crime syndicate that now employs her, if only she asks nicely.

“After I finish here today, I want out of our arrangement,” Thony tells Arman in the clip embedded above, after he recruits her for a new cleaning gig. “I came to this country to save my son. I can’t be involved in any of this. You have to let me go.”

Arman is a bit miffed at Thony’s audacity, and he reminds her that to leave would be to give up all of the protection that Arman is offering both her and her ailing son — but Thony isn’t convinced the guy has her best interests at heart.

Per the official synopsis for the episode, titled “The Lion’s Den,” it’s a worrying encounter with the FBI that prompts Thony to try distancing herself from Arman’s work. “But when her son’s health declines, she crosses a moral line, getting deeper involved with the syndicate,” the logline teases. Elsewhere in the hour, things turn violent when inventory goes missing during a weapons exchange, and Arman has only 24 hours to find the thief.

