Ratings: CBS Thursday Eyes Audience Highs, So-So Millionaire for Fox

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ entire Thursday slate — with ABC’s dramas still on hiatus, until late February — hit or matched season highs in total audience. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Young Sheldon returned to 7.2 million total viewers (veritably matching its season high) and a 0.7 rating, holding steady in the demo vs. its fall finale — as did B Positive (4.8 mil/0.4). United States of Al (5.4 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and Bull (4.6 mil/0.4) all rose in the demo while hitting audience highs for the season.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Night 1 of Women of the Movement debuted to 3.1 mil/0.4 (and TVLine reader grade “A-“), while its Let the World See companion docuseries did 2.7 mil/0.4.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.4 mil/0.4) hit and matched season highs; SVU (4 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady while Organized Crime (3.2 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped.

FOX | Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer averaged 3 mil and a 0.4 over its two-hour debut.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.