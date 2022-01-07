Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

RELATED STORIES Resident Alien Season 2 First Look: Is Alex Borstein Harry's Perfect Match?

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta.

In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot.

In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind. That realization puts Harry on edge since it puts his one true human friend in grave danger. Meanwhile, Asta’s dad reminds her she’s the only one keeping Harry from wiping them all out. (No pressure!)

In addition, Harry hits Times Square and D’Arcy gets rad red hair (and grows suspicious of Asta’s secrets), while Sherriff Mike and Deputy Liv get closer to solving Sam’s death, and explore the possibility of extraterrestrials living among them. Plus, Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) guest-stars as Kate Hawthorne’s cousin from out of town (get a first look here). But how, exactly, does Harry plan to protect Asta from the “total extinction event” heading their way? Watch the trailer to find out!

As previously reported, the new season will be split in two, with Part 1 concluding March 16 and additional episodes following in the summer.

Ready to return to Patience? Let us know by dropping a comment below.