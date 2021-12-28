Cheer Season 2 Sets January Premiere on Netflix; Trailer Tackles Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Charges — Watch

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai EPs Detail the Return of Karate Kid Part III Baddie Terry Silver: 'The Stakes Have Never Been Higher'

Netflix is kicking off 2022 with a second season of Cheer, which looks to be a very different show than the one that first hooked viewers back in 2020. And rightfully so.

The reality show, which chronicles the celebrated cheerleading program at Navarro College, made headlines in September 2020 when Jerry Harris, a member of the coaching staff, was arrested on federal sexual misconduct charges, including the production of child pornography.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now,” coach Monica Aldama says in the trailer for the new season, which hits the streaming service on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Though it’s only briefly touched upon in the trailer, Harris’ charges will be addressed directly and in depth, according to Cheer director Greg Whiteley.

“I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly,” he says in a statement. “I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives. Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

Per the show’s official logline, “the stakes have never been higher” in Season 2. “As Navarro defends its championship crown against a slew of challenges, including their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College, unexpected events threaten the camaraderie of the team and the season itself.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of Cheer Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.