Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in a Delightful Cast Video

In celebration of Bridgerton‘s Christmas bow one wondrous year ago, Netflix has a gift for fans: a long-awaited Season 2 premiere date for the racy and racially inclusive Regency-era drama.

As announced by the series’ cast in the video above, the second season for the Bridgerton brood and the toils of the ton will commence Friday, March 25, 2022.

Much like author Julia Quinn’s sophomore book, the next chapter of the story will center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a suitable bride. Said marital pursuit — specifically his turbulent romance with Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley). In Season 1, of course, Anthony’s younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her crush Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), met, bickered and eventually got married and fell in love. In that order.

Motivated by a duty to uphold his family’s name, Anthony’s search for the perfect debutante are ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina (newcomer Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions and does everything in her power to stop his and Edwina’s union.

Elsewhere, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to juggle navigating 19th-century London and keeping her secret identity/occupation from those nearest and dearest.

To unveil the Season 2 premiere properly, Bailey, Ashley and Chandran, as well as returning cast members Adjoa Andoh (who plays Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), announced the blessed day from a Lady Whistledown-esque scandal sheet. Check out the video above to see more.

Bridgerton is executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and series creator/showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

Are you excited about the Season 2 premiere of Bridgerton now that you have the official date? What are you anticipating the most? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Want scoop on Bridgerton, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.