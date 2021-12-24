Insecure's Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson Preview Series Finale, Even Stronger Molly/Taurean Bond

RELATED STORIES Insecure EP Compares Those Lawrence and Nathan Showdowns to a Western

Insecure‘s penultimate episode had to focus on the Issa, Lawrence and Nathan love triangle. After all, that’s the dramatic crescendo most fans had been waiting for on the beloved HBO rom-com.

While all of that was going on last Sunday, Molly and Taurean lowkey stole the show as they popped weed gummies, stuffed their mouths with delectable (and out-of-reach) catered finger-food, and secretly got it on in a pantry at Tiffany’s parents’ house.

Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson, who play Molly and Taurean, say viewers can expect more sparks and romantic triumphs from the loving lawyers when the series finale airs this Sunday at 10/9c.

Without revealing too much, Molly will get a chance to meet Taurean’s family, and he will get to know hers, but Molly will freak out a little because of the less-than-optimal interaction she had meeting her ex-boyfriend Andrew’s brother in the past.

“We need these experiences to really become who we ultimately are,” Orji tells TVLine. “You can’t always get what you want and need, and be exactly who you want to be. If that’s your life, congrats! But everyone I know has had a bumpy road and had to grow into the person they wanted to be. Insecure is all about all of the characters having some form of insecurity, like real people do in real life.”

Robinson agrees and says that this type of character development is one of the many things that has made Insecure a success.

“Even the most confident, well-put-together character has those moments,” Robinson adds. “And that’s the beautiful thing about the writing on Insecure and how they weave that in. Nobody escapes it.”

A big part of what works for Molly and Taurean is their honesty. When a more evolved Molly introduced Taurean to her ex-lover Dro, for instance, she told him all about a divorced Dro’s former open marriage; by doing so, she accomplished both a sense of power and transparency Taurean couldn’t help but respect and appreciate. Molly also told Taurean she was afraid he’d get sick of her, but he said because he hated her when they first met, his affection for her was evolving and genuine, and he could never tire of her.

“As magical as we are as Black women, our true experiences and vulnerability make us human, not perfect,” Orji explains. “We should be deemed worthy and valuable. That’s radical diversity to be human instead of a magical Negro, because we’re working through stuff just like everybody else. We should be given the grace and space to do that, and I think that’s what our show has done.”

As for the chemistry between Molly and Taurean and that steamy love scene, Robinson says the mutual respect between him and Orji was key.

“I knew Yvonne before Insecure, through our stand-up comedy careers,” Robinson reveals. “So there was already a connection, because she’s so cool. I’m not going to lie, there was a cynic inside of me that thought a Molly and Taurean romance could never happen. But I’m glad I was wrong.”

What do you think of the Molly and Taurean ‘ship and are you happy they are #couplegoals on Insecure now? Drop your thoughts in the comments.