Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX will return to Atlanta (by way of Europe!) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, it has at long last been announced.

Premiering Season 3 nearly four years after its sophomore run ended, the Emmy-winning comedy will return with two episodes that night, starting at 10/9c. And for the first time, each of the season’s 10 episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Atlanta was at one point earmarked for a January 2021 return, but the pandemic thoroughly squashed that. On the bright-ish side? Series creator and star Donald Glover was able to use the downtime to get ahead on things.

“One of the things that’s been an unexpected boon from COVID-19 is that writers have had a lot of time to write, so Donald Glover and his intrepid team… have written everything for Season 3 and 4,” FX Networks chairman John Landgraf shared in September 2020. “However, the availability [of actors] has been pushed back because of the [pandemic].”

The series’ Season 2 finale, which aired in May of the year 2018, saw Glover’s music manager Earn and his rap star cousin Al (played by Brian Tyree Henry) flying off to Europe for a tour with Clark County. As such, Season 3 will take place almost entirely in Europe, with Earn, Paper Boi, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful tour, and the group navigating their new surroundings as outsiders while also struggling to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Glover dropped a surprise teaser trailer in October, but it was… obscure, to say the least. (You can read more about it here.)

Atlanta‘s already-ordered fourth season — originally, but no longer, penciled in for Fall 2021 — will run eight episodes, at some point TBA.

