RELATED STORIES Head of the Class Reboot Cancelled at HBO Max After One Season

Head of the Class Reboot Cancelled at HBO Max After One Season And Just Like That Writers on Miranda's Surprising Choice in Episode 3: 'This Season Is All About Change for Her'

What’s more exciting than a rousing game of exploding snap, more magical than the Yule Ball and way less harrowing than the Triwizard Tournament? The trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming Harry Potter reunion special.

In the video above, the fantasy films’ central trio — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — reminisce about what a formative presence the movies were as they grew up.

“The thing that scared me most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done. And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, ‘It wasn’t, though,'” Radcliffe says in the trailer.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming on Saturday, Jan. 1. In addition to the film’s central trio, the special will feature Chris Columbus, who directed two of the film series’ eight installments, as well as Hogwarts and Hogwarts-adjacent regulars such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and more.

In the trailer, Fiennes recalls how a young relative insisted that he play the series’ big bad, Voldemort, and Carter reveals that she still has Bellatrix’s gnarly fake teeth — and even dons them during her interview.

Then Grint starts talking about the “strong bond we’ll always have,” and then Watson hugs him, and, well, Accio tissues!

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to return to Hogwarts on Jan. 1?