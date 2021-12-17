Head of the Class Reboot Cancelled at HBO Max After One Season

School’s out… forever. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class reboot after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The reboot, executive-produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso), Amy Pocha (Bad Teacher) and Seth Cohen (Undateable), starred Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) as a teacher trying to wrangle a classroom full of teen geniuses. The supporting cast included Christa Miller (Cougar Town) as the school’s principal. The reboot was based on the 1986-91 ABC sitcom of the same name, and original star Robin Givens returned to reprise her role as Darlene.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Head of the Class‘ freshman season debuted on HBO Max last month. The cancellation caps its run at a total of ten episodes.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss attending Head of the Class? Raise your hand and drop your reaction to the cancellation in a comment below.