American Gods Alum to Play African Queen in Starz Drama From 50 Cent

American Gods star Yetide Badaki is ready to claim her crown: She’ll play the title role in the Starz drama Queen Nzinga, with the Power franchise’s 50 Cent as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a true story, the series centers on a princess in 17th-century Angola who wages a decades-long war against the kingdom’s enemies and Portuguese slavers, rising to become the land’s first-ever female ruler. “Nzinga would come to sacrifice everything to defend her people’s dignity, liberty and freedom,” per the official synopsis.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to bring the story of Nzinga to the screen,” Badaki, who will also serve as an EP, said in a statement. “Her courage, determination and passion resonated from the moment I laid eyes on historical depictions of the legendary queen. I am thrilled by Starz’s continued commitment to much-needed stories about and by historically excluded voices and the deeply talented team being built to share this epic narrative with the world.”

Badaki played ancient goddess of love Bilquis on Starz’s American Gods, which was cancelled earlier this year after a three-season run. Her other TV credits include This Is Us, The Magicians and NCIS: New Orleans.

This series also extends 50 Cent’s relationship with Starz. The rapper also serves as an executive producer on three Power spinoffs currently airing or coming soon to the network, as well as the Detroit crime drama BMF, which premiered in September.