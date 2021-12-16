TV Ratings: Survivor Season Finale Outdraws The Masked Singer's

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor‘s three-hour finale event on Wednesday averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick from its previous December finale but delivering the night’s largest audience and tying Masked Singer in the demo. 2021 in Review: 12 Dumb Things TV Did

TVLine readers gave both Season 41 and its finale average grades of “C-“; get caught up on Nick Caruso’s ongoing Survivor finale coverage.

Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer finale averaged 4.5 mil and a 0.9 (reader grade “B+”); read recap.

Among NBC’s special holiday episodes, Young Rock drew 3 mil/0.5, followed by Kenan‘s 2.1 mil/0.3 and Mr. Mayor‘s 1.9 mil/0.3. Leading out of (groan) A Very Chrisley Christmas (1.5 mil/0.2), a rerun of a Kelly Clarkson special did 1.9 mil/0.2.

