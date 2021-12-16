Bel-Air Premiere Date: Find Out When Dramatic Fresh Prince Reboot Will Start

This is a story all about how Bel-Air will premiere alongside touchdowns.

Peacock’s dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot will start streaming on Sunday, Feb. 13 — also known as Super Bowl Sunday — TVLine has learned. New episodes will follow weekly.

Peacock describes Bel-Air as a “serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson said in a statement. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series. However, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

The cast also includes: Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) as Lisa.