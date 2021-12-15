Ted Lasso Drops Surprise Christmas Short Ahead of Season 3 — Watch

Ted Lasso is blessing us with two Christmases this year. Ted Lasso Season 3 'Spoilers' Revealed

In addition to the previously released Season 2 episode “Carol of the Bells,” Apple TV+ on Wednesday announced that the Emmy-winning comedy has produced a standalone, animated holiday short which is available to watch right now.

Titled “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” the four-and-a-half minute cartoon sees Beard, Nate, Rebecca, Roy, Keeley, Jamie and Higgins working together to help Ted “search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season,” per the official logline.

Released on Aug. 13, the above-mentioned “Carol of the Bells” saw Ted and Rebecca sub in for Santa and deliver toys to tots, as Roy and Keeley traversed Roy’s posh neighborhood in search of a dentist for Phoebe, who suffered from extraordinarily bad breath. Following a perfect sendup of Love, Actually, the episode concluded with Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca absolutely slaying the holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” The animation employed by the episode’s stop-motion title sequence is again used here.

The surprise Christmas short precedes the previously announced Season 3, which is expected to premiere in summer 2022. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Friday, Oct. 8, saw AFC Richmond promoted back to the Premier League… and assistant coach Nate leave to serve as head coach of Rupert’s newly acquired West Ham United, setting up an intense rivalry between the two clubs. (TVLine readers gave the finale — and Season 2 overall — an average grade of “A”; read our post mortem with Nick Mohammed and get early Season 3 intel here.)

Press PLAY on the video above to watch “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” then hit the comments with your reactions to this early Christmas gift.