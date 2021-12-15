Bunk'd Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season 6 at Disney Channel — Find Out Which Characters Are Returning

RELATED STORIES Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Returns as Alana for Raven's Home Season 5, Calls the Reunion a 'Dream Come True'

Disney Channel is saying sayonara to Camp Kikiwaka and “hey, dude” to Kikiwaka Ranch. The network has renewed Jessie spinoff Bunk’d for a sixth season, which will send several returning characters (and a few new additions) to a new location out west in 2022.

Officially titled Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes, the new season picks up as “Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, where Lou must convince the surly owner, aka ‘The Marshal’ to officially sell the property to her,” according to the official logline. “In the meantime, counselors Noah and Destiny have their hands full with the newly arrived campers, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett who prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends; Winnie, a fearless girl who’s earned the nickname ‘Wild Winnie’ by breaking the rules and occasionally blowing things up; and Jake, a laid-back, easy-going boy who also happens to be a video-gaming fanatic.”

Returning series regulars include Miranda May as Lou, Trevor Tordjman as Parker, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny and Israel Johnson as Noah. New additions to the cast include Shiloh Verrico as Winnie, Luke Busey as Jake, and Alfred Lewis as Bill.

Erin Dunlap will once again serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside new EP May, who will also direct several episodes.

“Bunk’d has been a hugely successful series for Disney Channel, and we’re looking forward to another fun-filled season in an exciting new setting,” the network said in a statement. “With Erin Dunlap back as showrunner and our outstanding returning cast members on board, our viewers can look forward to unexpected adventures with their Camp Kikiwaka favorites as they tackle new challenges in the Wild West.”

The show’s makeover comes on the heels of Raven’s Home also undergoing a similar shift. When that show returns for its fifth season, Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) will be living with Victor (Rondell Sheridan) at the Baxter family home in San Francisco. (Click here for our exclusive photos of Raven reuniting with her childhood bully Alana, once again played by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.)

