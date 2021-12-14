Servant Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV+

How’s this for a classic Servant twist: Ahead of the psychological thriller’s third season premiere next month, Apple TV+ has already renewed it for Season 4, which will also be its last.

Shortly after news of the show’s renewal was released, creator M. Night Shyamalan confirmed that Servant would not continue beyond Season 4. “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it,” he tweeted. It was a huge risk. Thanks.”

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in Season 4.”

Servant kicks off its 10-episode third season on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. An official trailer was released earlier this week, showing the house filling with pests and skeletal remains lurking in the basement, all while Roscoe asks the question on everyone’s mind: “What the hell happens now?”

Previous cast members returning for Season 4 include Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce. They’re joined by newcomer Sunita Mani.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Servant‘s early renewal. Your hopes for the show’s now-final two seasons? Drop ’em in a comment below.