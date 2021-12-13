Servant Season 3 Trailer: A World of Hell Is About to Terrorize the Turners

RELATED STORIES Kevin Kline and Cate Blanchett to Star in Disclaimer, Alfonso Cuarón's Thriller Adaptation for Apple TV+

Dorothy and Sean Turner should’ve been careful what they wished for.

In the first seconds of Servant‘s Season 3 trailer (the first of 10 episodes premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Apple TV+), everything seems hunky-dory for the Turners, but with M. Night Shyamalan in the driver’s seat, it doesn’t take long for things to start bumping in the night. Again.

Just one scream from Leanne later (“This is my family, and I will not let you take me away from them!”), it’s obvious the you-know-what is about to hit the fan. In the clip above, we see the house filling with pests and skeletal remains lurking in the basement, all while Roscoe asks the question we’ve all been wondering: “What the hell happens now?”

With the threat of the cult still looming, along with some suspicious hangers-on oddly staked out nearby, “Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family,” according to the official description. “As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.”

The returning cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot, GLOW) joining the ranks. Shyamalan and Jason Blumenthal executive-produce, with Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana lined up to direct.

Watch the new trailer by pressing PLAY on the video embedded above, then tell us: Are you terrified for the Turners? Drop your comments below.