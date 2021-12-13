The Gilded Age Trailer: 'Anything Is Possible' for Well-to-Do New Yorkers in Julian Fellowes' Downton Follow-Up

RELATED STORIES Insecure Recap: Lawrence on the Brain

There’s New York, and then there’s new New York — and, as the latest trailer for The Gilded Age makes abundantly clear, one is far more highly regarded than the other.

“New York is a collection of villages. The old have been in charge since before the revolution… ’til the new people invaded,” Christine Baranski’s Agnes van Rhijn explains to her niece Marian (played by Louisa Jacobson) at the start of the preview, which HBO released Monday.

“Well, I’m new. I’ve only just arrived,” Marian points out, only to have Agnes swiftly correct her: “You are my niece, and you belong to old New York.”

Indeed, that social divide is at the heart of both Julian Fellowes’ (Downton Abbey) upcoming HBO series and its trailer, which gives us a good sense of the period drama’s key players. Among them are George Russell (The Plot Against America‘s Morgan Spector) and wife Bertha (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon), whose entry into polite society is met with scorn and some serious side-eye; Peggy Scott (UnREAL‘s Denée Benton), an aspiring writer who befriends Marian; Dorothy Scott (The Good Fight‘s Audra McDonald, who in the trailer is suspicious of the hospitality bestowed upon Peggy; and Ada Brook (Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon), Agnes’ kind but dim sister,

Per the official logline for the drama: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, [the show] begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old-money aunts.

“Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war,” it continues, “between one of her aunts, a scion of the old-money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”

The Gilded Age will premiere on Monday, Jan. 24 (at 9/8c), on HBO. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts!