The Dr. Oz Show to End in Early 2022

Dr. Oz is scrubbing out: The Dr. Oz Show will come to an end just after the new year, TVLine has learned.

The series’ final airdate will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The chatfest will have run for 13 seasons.

In September 2020, The Dr. Oz Show was renewed for Seasons 13 and 14, taking it into Spring 2023. But in November 2021, host Mehmet Oz announced that he was running for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat, as a Republican.

On his show’s website, which was quickly converted to a campaign site after he announced, Oz writes, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life. Many of us feel like we’re in the adjacent operating room, armed with insights and already scrubbed up but reluctant to leave our quiet, serene setting for the chaos next door. But for me, stepping into the political arena is the right thing to do.”

Oz’s daytime talk show will be replaced by The Good Dish, a one-hour syndicated program hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne; food writer/Top Chef judge Gail Simmons; and Let’s Eat co-host Jamika Pessoa. The Good Dish began as a weekly segment on The Dr. Oz Show.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years. We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country,” said Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager, U.S. syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television, via statement.

The Good Dish executive producer Amy Chiaro and co-executive producer Stacy Rader added, via statement: “There is no better time for a show like The Good Dish… Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It’s the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

