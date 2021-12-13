Golden Globe Nominations: Succession, Morning Show, Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

Nominations for 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg (!) and HFPA president Helen Hoehne, from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
HBO’s Succession led the TV pack with five total nominations, while AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso netted four each. By outlet, HBO amassed 12 total noms, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV+ (8). Among the broadcast-TV networks, only ABC has any contenders (black-ish‘s two acting nominees).
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will “recognize” the best in both television and film on Sunday, January 9, 2022, though there will be no televised ceremony this time around. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for both a lack of representation and ethical conflicts among its membership.
Netflix, WarnerMedia and Amazon Studios each announced in the spring that they would cease working with the HFPA until “meaningful” change was enacted. (As such, submissions were not required for award consideration this year, though the HFPA “accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.”)
Since April, the HFPA says it has “worked tirelessly” to “change its structure from top to bottom,” including by having “people of color involved in decision-making throughout the organization.” Additionally, 21 new and predominantly diverse journalists were added to the organization’s ranks (bringing its membership to 103), with a similar amount to also be added by July. Regarding ethical concerns, all current members had to be re-accredited under new bylaws and membership criteria, and every member had to sign a new code of conduct.
Anywho, and now the nominees:
• DRAMA SERIES
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
• DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
• DRAMA ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Now get to ranting and raving… or shrugging!