Golden Globe Nominations: Succession, Morning Show, Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

Nominations for 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg (!) and HFPA president Helen Hoehne, from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. 2021 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

HBO’s Succession led the TV pack with five total nominations, while AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso netted four each. By outlet, HBO amassed 12 total noms, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV+ (8). Among the broadcast-TV networks, only ABC has any contenders (black-ish‘s two acting nominees).

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will “recognize” the best in both television and film on Sunday, January 9, 2022, though there will be no televised ceremony this time around. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for both a lack of representation and ethical conflicts among its membership.

Netflix, WarnerMedia and Amazon Studios each announced in the spring that they would cease working with the HFPA until “meaningful” change was enacted. (As such, submissions were not required for award consideration this year, though the HFPA “accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.”)

Since April, the HFPA says it has “worked tirelessly” to “change its structure from top to bottom,” including by having “people of color involved in decision-making throughout the organization.” Additionally, 21 new and predominantly diverse journalists were added to the organization’s ranks (bringing its membership to 103), with a similar amount to also be added by July. Regarding ethical concerns, all current members had to be re-accredited under new bylaws and membership criteria, and every member had to sign a new code of conduct.

Anywho, and now the nominees:

• DRAMA SERIES

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

• DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

• DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Now get to ranting and raving… or shrugging!