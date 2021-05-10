Golden Globes Cancelled: NBC Scraps 2022 Ceremony As Backlash Grows

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Video: Kate's Not So Sure About Toby's Newfound DIY Passion

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s woes are intensifying, with NBC on Monday announcing that it will not broadcast next year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” an NBC rep said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA has been besieged by scandal in recent months for its lack of representation behind the scenes; of the organizations 87 members, not a single one is Black. Last week, the group announced plans to reform its bylaws in an effort to diversify its membership — but many in the industry found the proposed changes unsatisfactory. In recent days, Netflix and WarnerMedia confirmed that they would cease working with the HFPA until “meaningful” change is made.

“We don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate,” Netflix boss Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to HFPA last week. “So we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.”

At February’s 2021 Golden Globes, three members of the HFPA took to the stage to address the lack of diversity in its ranks. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization,” said HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne. Added HFPA president Ali Sar: “That means creating an environment where a diverse membership is the norm, not the exception.”