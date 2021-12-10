When actors join Mike Flanagan’s team, they really join Mike Flanagan’s team.

On Friday, the Haunting of Hill House creator announced several new additions to the cast of his upcoming Netflix series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. And many of the names and faces will be familiar to those who watched Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and/or Midnight Mass.

In no particular order, the latest Usher-ites are: Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Igby Rigney, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish — all of whom appeared in Hill House, Bly Manor and/or Midnight Mass.

The cast also includes several actors who will appear in Flanagan’s upcoming adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club: Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd and Sauriyan Sapkota. In addition, the latest cast additions include Kohli’s former iZombie castmate Malcolm Goodwin as well as Paola Nuñez (The Purge), Daniel Jun (The Expanse) and Kyleigh Curran (the Flanagan-directed The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep).

Friday’s batch of actors joins the previously announced Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Carla Gugino (another Flanagan favorite), Frank Langella (The Americans), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica and Carl Lumbly (Alias).

The Fall of the House of Usher will span eight episodes, with Flanagan and frequent collaborator Michael Fimognari each directing four installments. Flanagan also will write the scripts. The limited series will mark Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy’s fifth project at Netflix.

Which Usher casting has you the most excited? Sound off in the comments!