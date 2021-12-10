Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays — Where Does That Leave B Positive?

CBS has pinned down a premiere date for new Pete Holmes bowling comedy How We Roll (fka Smallwood). 2021 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

The multi-camera sitcom will bow Thursday, March 31 at 9:30/8:30c. Chuck Lorre’s recently retooled B Positive, which currently occupies the post-Ghosts time slot, will have completed its Season 2 order by that time. (TVLine has reached out to CBS to confirm B Positive‘s Season 2 episode count.)

Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler,” according to the official logline. “He begins his new career with the loving ‘OK’ from his wife, Jen (Scandal‘s Katie Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Hawaii Five-0‘s Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (Grace Under Fire‘s Julie White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Why Women Kill‘s Mason Wells). It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.”

As previously reported by our sister site Deadline, Season 1 of How We Roll will consist of 11 episodes.

CBS’ sitcom slate currently consists of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola on Mondays; and Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts and B Positive on Thursdays. (Sheldon, which is currently in Season 5, has already been renewed through Season 7.)

Scroll down to see photos from How We Roll, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be sampling CBS’ latest comedy.