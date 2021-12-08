Law & Order's Revival Is Underway! See the First Photo From the Season 21 Set

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos Shed Light on That 'Upstead' [Spoiler] in Fall Finale

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos Shed Light on That 'Upstead' [Spoiler] in Fall Finale Chicago Fire EP Talks [Spoiler]'s Return and 'Stellaride' Engagement's Future

The detectives of the original Law & Order are once more walking the streets of New York City.

Production on the NBC procedural’s revival has begun, Wolf Entertainment announced Wednesday, celebrating the kickoff by posting a peek of Det. Bernard and a fellow law enforcement official as they pound the pavement during a location shoot.

“Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production,” reads the caption on the behind-the-scenes photo, which shows Anthony Anderson reprising his L&O role alongside series newcomer Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), who plays an as-yet-unnamed cop.

In September, the Peacock net announced that it was bringing back Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural and that the latest iteration would continue from where the series left off when it was cancelled. Law & Order was axed abruptly in 2010 at the end of its 20th season; the revival will be Season 21.

In addition to Donovan and Anderson, the latter of whom will be back for just one season, the revival’s cast includes Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path), who will play an assistant district attorney.

The continuation will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c. Spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively.

Are you planning to watch Law & Order‘s revival? Sound off in the comments!