Harry Potter Reunion Special: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Cast a Spell in First Photo

No, you’re not peering into the Mirror of Erised: HBO Max actually has released the first photo from its upcoming Harry Potter retrospective special.

In the shot, the film’s central stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — gather on a set that looks similar to the Gryffindor Common Room. Oh, to be a Rita Skeeter on the wall!

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming on Saturday, Jan. 1. In addition to the magical trio in the photo below, the special will feature Chris Columbus, who directed two of the film series’ eight installments, as well as Hogwarts and Hogwarts-adjacent regulars such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and more.

TBS and Cartoon Network will broadcast the special sometime in Spring 2022.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” executive producer Casey Patterson (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) said via statement when the special was announced. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

What are you most looking forward to seeing in the special?