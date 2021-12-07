Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3

Pogues for life! (Well, at least for another season.)

Netflix has renewed its teen treasure hunters series Outer Banks for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The drama’s cast includes Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey, all of whom will return as series regulars in Season 3. Carlacia Grant, who was introduced as Capt. Terrance’s crew member Cleo in Season 2, also will return and has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season.

Outer Banks creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke will be back as showrunners and executive producers.

In the Season 2 finale, Sarah learned that her father, Ward Cameron, had faked his death. She, John B and the rest of the Pogues — with Cleo’s help — escaped a very bad fate by hopping in a life boat and getting away from a cargo ship carrying the Camerons. The teens eventually wound up on a deserted island; back in the Outer Banks, the adults in their lives hung “Missing” posters and worried about their absent kids.

And in an end-of-finale twist, we learned that John B’s long-presumed-dead father, Big John, actually was alive (!) and possibly working with Season 2 villain Carla Limbrey (!!). (Read a full recap, as well as what stars Stokes and Esten, as well as the EPs, had to say about what’s ahead.)

Are you happy to hear that Netflix is returning to the Outer Banks? Hit the comments with your thoughts!