TVLine Items: Robbie Amell Returns to Flash, Noah Is Grammys Host and More

It seems Caitlin’s frequent mentioning of her ex on The Flash this season was laying the groundwork for a comeback: Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond (aka one half of the original Firestorm) during two episodes of Season 8, EW.com reports.

Amell will first appear in Episode 11, long after the current “Armageddon” five-part event wraps up on Dec. 14. (The series will then resume with fresh installments on its new night, Wednesday, March 9.) No details are currently available about how Amell’s character will return or in what form.

Ronnie was first introduced in Season 1 as Caitlin’s fiancé, who disappeared during the particle accelerator explosion and later died saving Central City in the Season 1 ender. Amell — who stars in the Prime Video comedy Upload — last appeared on the CW series in the third season, when the Speed Force took on his form.

* Trevor Noah will return as host of the Grammy Awards, airing Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS.

* Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot has added the following actor to its recurring cast: Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), Eric Graise (Locke & Key), Sachin Bhatt, Chris Renfro and Benito Skinner.

* Rupert Grint (Servant) will appear in the Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for With Love, a one-hour romantic comedy from Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time), premiering with all five episodes on Friday, Dec. 17:

