PEN15 to End After Season 2 on Hulu

Seventh grade is ending soon: Hulu’s middle school comedy PEN15 will end after its second season, with the final episodes debuting this Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to end the show reportedly comes from stars/creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play 13-year-old versions of themselves on the series. Hulu wanted to do more seasons and is leaving the door open if the duo wants to return to the show later on down the road.

PEN15 is set in the year 2000, with Erskine and Konkle playing seventh-graders Maya and Anna among a cast populated by real teenagers. Maya Erskine’s mother Mutsuko plays her mother on the show, with Home Improvement alum Richard Karn as her musician father. Taylor Nichols and Melora Walters play Anna’s bickering parents.

Debuting in 2019, PEN15 was an instant critical favorite, nabbing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series earlier this year. But pandemic-related shooting delays forced the second season to be split into two halves, with an animated special airing in August to bridge the gap. Season 2’s final seven episodes — which now include the series finale — will hit Hulu this Friday, Dec. 3.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Sad to see PEN15 graduate so early? Sign our yearbook — er, share your thoughts in the comments below.