TVLine Items: Amazon Eyes Mass Effect Series, Epix's From Trailer and More

Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a series based on Mass Effect, the popular sci-fi video game franchise from Electronic Arts, our sister site Deadline reports.

With The Wheel of Time‘s early streaming numbers exceeding Prime Video’s “high” expectations, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said, “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds. We have a genre-focused team on the ground … who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.”

Mass Effect is not the only video game adaptation in the works at the streamer: It was reported in July 2020 that a Fallout series, from Westworld executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, is also in development.

* Showtime’s new anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will premiere Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c. The first season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline, Friday Night Lights) and Uma Thurman (Imposters, The Slap).

* The upcoming CBS comedy Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes, has changed its title to How We Roll, per Deadline.

* Epix has released a trailer for From, a sci-fi horror series starring Lost vet Harold Perrineau, premiering Sunday, Feb. 20:

