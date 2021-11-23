TV Ratings: DWTS Hits Finale Lows But Still Tops Monday, The Voice Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars drew 5.4 million total viewers and a Monday-leading 0.8 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week but down from last year’s championship dance-off (6.4 mil/1.0) to mark new finale lows. Read our recap and weigh in on the winners! Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (4.1 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A”) was steady with its fall finale.

Over on NBC, The Voice (6.1 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped week-to-week yet still delivered Monday’s largest audience. Ordinary Joe‘s fall finale (2.2 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B+,” read post mortem) added a few eyeballs and was steady in the demo for a third straight week.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemptions, All American (820K/0.2) and 4400 (620K/0.1) are both currently up in viewers and steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.