Inventing Anna: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Drama Sets Premiere — Watch Teaser

“Who is this person?” someone asks at the top of Inventing Anna‘s just-released teaser trailer. “Who the hell is Anna Delvey?”

The answer… will arrive on February 11, 2022.

Inventing Anna is the first series Shonda Rhimes created for the streaming network (her involvement on Bridgerton is as an executive producer), and it chronicles a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky, Veep) and her investigation of Delvey (Julia Garner, Ozark). The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People — and Its Banks.”

Delvey presented herself as a German heiress, a woman who — as the show’s logline puts it — “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?” In the series, the synopsis continues, “Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: Who is Anna Delvey?”

Rhimes herself tweeted the news Monday.

Who is Anna Delvey? Find out February 11, '2022. #InventingAnna pic.twitter.com/Aii9hNAiuO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 22, 2021

The teaser above brings you into Anna’s world, full of high-end travel and cost-is-no-issue shopping sprees. Meanwhile, Chlumsky’s character toils away at “Manhattan” magazine, determined to figure out what’s going on with the flamboyant socialite.

The series’ cast also includes Jeff Perry (Scandal), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Arian Moayed (Succession), Terry Kinney (Billions), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Anna Deveare Smith (For the People), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) and Katie Lowes (Scandal) — who ends the teaser in cliffhanger fashion.

“I want to tell you about my friend, Anna,” she says. “I think she’s a con woman.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser, scroll down to see the series’ poster, then hit the comments: Will you watch Inventing Anna when it drops in February?