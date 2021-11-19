Hawkeye Sneak Peek: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Team Up Against the Tracksuit Mafia — Watch

RELATED STORIES Hawkeye: A Quick Recap of the Master Archer's MCU Backstory

Hawkeye’s Clint Barton never misses — and neither, it would seem, does his would-be protégé Kate Bishop.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the six-part Disney+ series, which you can check out above, the onetime Avenger (played by MCU vet Jeremy Renner) squares off against the Tracksuit Mafia in a very dangerous game of “hot potato with Molotov cocktails.” But Kate (Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld) can also hold her own in a fight, as proven when she takes perfect aim at one of the gangsters and destroys the fiery bottle in his hand.

With her apartment in flames and the Ronin suit just out of reach, Kate launches a second shot which… well, misses the mark a bit. OK, she’s good, but clearly still has some learning to do.

The Marvel Studios series, which will debut with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 24, follows the famed archer who had been simply visiting New York City and is determined to return to his family in time for Christmas. That proves difficult, though, when criminals from his checkered past as the hooded assassin Ronin show up, leading him to ally with his No. 1 fan: Kate Bishop.

The holiday-themed adventure also stars Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mom Eleanor, Tony Dalton as the enigmatic Jack Duquesne, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo (whose spinoff was just ordered to series), and Lucky the Pizza Dog (who’s a very good boy). Black Widow’s Florence Pugh is also set to appear as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is the latest Marvel show to arrive on Disney+ after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated anthology What If…?

Are you ready for Hawkeye’s action-packed hijinks? What do you hope to see in the show? Let us know your thoughts!