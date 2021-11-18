TVLine Items: Jesse Eisenberg Leads Trouble, Queer Eye's Return and More

Here comes trouble: Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) will headline FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

The drama is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”

As recently reported, Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock) will co-star as Libby, the narrator of the story and a longtime friend of Toby Fleishman.

Fleishman Is in Trouble marks Eisenberg’s first regular TV series gig since the short-lived 1999 Fox drama Get Real.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jacki Weaver (Perpetual Grace, LTD) has joined the Apple TV+ dramedy Hello Tomorrow! as the mother of Billy Crudup’s character.

* Disney Branded Television has ordered the animated comedy-adventure series Hailey’s On It!, featuring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks). Premiering in 2023, the show follows “a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world.”

* The 28th Annual SAG Awards will present SAG- and Oscar winner Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The ceremony will simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

* The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, which in 2022 will be relocating from longtime broadcaster CBS to streaming service Prime Video, will be live-streamed from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7.

* Queer Eye Season 6 releases Friday, Dec. 31 and sees the Fab Five travel to the Lone Star state. Watch a trailer:

* AMC+ has released a trailer for three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the titular role. The series, which previously aired on the UK’s Channel 5 in June, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 9 on the streamer, with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?