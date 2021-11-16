TVLine Items: Lizzy Caplan in Trouble, Days Christmas Movie and More

Lizzy Caplan is one very busy woman: Less than a week after it was announced that the actress will headline a Fatal Attraction series for Paramount+, Caplan has also joined FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about Toby Fleishman, a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”

Caplan — whose TV credits include Truth Be Told, Castle Rock and Masters of Sex — will play Libby, the narrator of the story and a longtime friend of Toby Fleishman.

* The holiday movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will premiere Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock. It follows Will Horton “as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.”

* grown-ish will return for Season 4B on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10/9c on Freeform. It will be followed by the new comedy Single Drunk Female, starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, which will have a two-episode premiere on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 pm, before moving to 10:30 pm the following week.

* Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has added three more principal cast members: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian) will play Prince Zuko’s Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general; Lim Kay Siu will play Gyatso, an Air Nomad monk who serves as Aang’s best friend and protector; and Ken Leung (Industry) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer.

* Julie Bowen (Modern Family) will star in an untitled single-camera comedy which has received a put pilot commitment at NBC, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play Lulu Wallace, “who, after losing her PR business in a messy divorce, returns home for the first time in a decade to lick her wounds and help her father, an aging magician, save the storied Magic Manor from the brink of cancellation.”

* Hulu has released a trailer for A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special, premiering Monday, Nov. 22:

