Harry Potter Cast to Reunite for 20th Anniversary HBO Max Special

HBO Max is gifting Harry Potter fans a giant time-turner this holiday season.

The streaming service will begin airing Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Saturday, Jan. 1, TVLine has learned.

The retrospective special will reunite franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as well as Chris Columbus, who directed two of the film series eight installments. The special will mark two decades since the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, hit theaters.

The special will touch upon all eight movies based on J.K. Rowling’s books and also will feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and more.

TBS and Cartoon Network will broadcast the special sometime in Spring 2022.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” executive producer Casey Patterson (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) said via statement. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

The special will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon and Pulse Films.

Are you ready to head back to Hogwarts? Press PLAY on the teaser at the top of this post, then let us know in the comments!