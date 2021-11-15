TV Ratings: CBS' Adele Concert Dominates Sunday's Non-NFL Fare

RELATED STORIES Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS is singing a happy tune given the turnout for Adele: One Night Only.

Per preliminary numbers, the concert/interview special averaged 9.6 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating — tallies that are likely to swell further once updated numbers trickle in this afternoon. In a TVLine poll, “Rolling in the Deep,” the new track “Easy on Me” and “Hello” ranked as your three favorites performances of the night.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast, meanwhile, averaged 13.5 mil and a 3.6, up from last week’s fast nationals.

Elsewhere….

ABC | AFV (4.5 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.4 mil/0.5) and Supermarket Sweep (2 mil/0.4) ticked up, and The Rookie (2.5 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 1.6 mil/0.5< followed by The Great North‘s 1 mil/0.3, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.1 mil/0.4 and Family Guy‘s 1.1 mil/0.4.

MORE TO COME…..

