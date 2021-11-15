Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Every 'Big Bang' Easter Egg on 'Young Sheldon'

Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13).

The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up.” (In other words, Call Me Kat exists in a world where both Kat and Mayim Bialik exist. Trippy, right?)

The teaser also sees Kat try on Blossom’s signature sunflower hat, before Bialik and her former castmates pose for a picture together.

For the uninitiated: Blossom aired for five seasons on NBC, between 1990 and 1995. Bialik played the title character, Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her single father, a musician named Nick (Ted Wass), and her two older brothers, ladies’ man Joey (Lawrence) and recovering drug addict and alcoholic Anthony (Stoyanov). She also had a best friend, an incessant (but lovable) talker named Six (von Oÿ).

Call Me Kat , meanwhile, is a loose remake of the beloved British sitcom Miranda that counts original series star Miranda Hart among its executive producers (along with Bialik’s Big Bang Theory hubby, Jim Parsons). In the wake of her father’s death, Kat in Season 1 decided to ditch her successful career as a math professor and use her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky., which she currently runs with the help of her trusty employees, Phil (Leslie Jordan) and Randi (Kyla Pratt). Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant round out the series-regular cast. A new showrunner was appointed ahead of Season 2.

