Call Me Kat Renewed for Season 2 at Fox Amid Backstage Shakeup

Kat’s Cat Café will remain in business, albeit under new management.

Fox has renewed the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat for Season 2, it was announced Monday. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

TVLine, meanwhile, has confirmed that Darlene Hunt will not be returning as showrunner. The search for her replacement is underway.

Call Me Kat closed out Season 1 on March 25 with 2.02 million total viewers (its third-smallest audience) and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping a tenth week-to-week.

Bialik headlines the multi-camera comedy — a loose remake of the beloved British sitcom Miranda that counts original series star Miranda Hart among its executive producers (along with Bialik’s Big Bang Theory hubby, Jim Parsons). In the wake of her father’s death, Kat decides to ditch her successful career as a math professor and use her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky., which she runs with the help of her trusty employees, Phil (Leslie Jordan) and Randi (Kyla Pratt).

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant round out the series-regular cast; Lamorne Morris and Vanessa Lachey recurred in Season 1.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore. On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

With Last Man Standing set to end after nine seasons, Call Me Kat is Fox’s only current live-action comedy confirmed to return for the 2021-22 season; the fate of Denis Leary’s The Moodys is TBD. The network previously committed to a remake of another popular British sitcom — BBC’s small-town mockumentary This Country — which is expected to premiere this fall.

TVLine’s always-handy Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Call Me Kat‘s renewal. Are you happy/surprised to see it’s coming back?