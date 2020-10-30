This Country: Fox Greenlights Remake of BBC's Small-Town Mockumentary

RELATED STORIES Latest Un-Masked Singer Reveled in Keeping Secret From Her Staff: 'Oh My Gosh, They're Going to Gag'

Fox is heading to This Country, with a series order for its remake of the BAFTA-winning BBC mockumentary that was created by Daisy Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

Fox’s take — which is from writer Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City) and director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor), and got a pilot order during the #BeforeTimes — sends a documentary crew to a (fictional) small town in Ohio to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus winds up being the daily lives of cousins Shrub (The Kids Are Alright‘s Sam Straley) and Kelly Mallet (Chelsea Holmes) and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

This Country also stars Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon), Aya Cash (You’re the Worst), Taylor Ortega (Kim Possible), YouTuber Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

“Jenny and I are SO EXCITED to bring this amazing series to the American public,” Feig said in a statement. “We have assembled a cast of comedic superstars who have taken the hilarious groundwork laid by Daisy and Charlie Cooper and made it their own. We can’t thank [Fox execs] Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and Julia Franz enough for making this comedy dream come true.”

“Fueled by Jenny and Paul’s imaginative wit and distinct comedic voices, we knew This Country was a special project from the moment we heard their pitch,” said Fox Entertainment chief Michael Thorn. “As we curate Fox’s comedy brand, it is important to align ourselves with pedigree talent and dynamic partners with proven track records. In Jenny, Paul, Lionsgate and BBC Studios, we have the perfect team to help us do just that.”