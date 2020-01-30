This Country: Remake of BBC Comedy, From EP Paul Feig, Gets Fox Pilot Order

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig is on board to direct and executive-produce a remake of the UK comedy series This Country, which has just been handed a pilot order at Fox.

Penned by Men in Trees creator Jenny Bicks, the Stateside adaptation is a half-hour mockumentary centered on “the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings,” according to the official logline. The show will “follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza.”

Original series creators Daisy May and Charlie Cooper (who play cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe on the BBC Three program) will serve as EPs. They are not attached to star.

The UK version of This Country first premiered in February 2017, and took home the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2018. The show was previously renewed for a third season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream Stateside on Hulu.

This Country isn’t the only adaptation of a UK comedy in development at Fox. Back in September, it was reported that the network had handed a straight-to-series order to Carla, a remake of the BBC comedy Miranda, which is set to star The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik (and counts her former co-star Jim Parsons among its EPs).

