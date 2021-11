NBC Midseason Schedule: This Is Us Farewell Run, Renee Zellweger's Pam, Blacklist Makes Way for L&O Revival

NBC is the fifth and final broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan, and it includes premiere dates for This Is Us‘ sure-to-be-emotional swan song, the Law & Order revival, Renee Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam, and The Endgame (which pits Morena Baccarin vs. Ryan Michelle Bathe).

Additionally per the pre- and post-Olympics game plans below, both Kenan and The Blacklist are on the move, and American Song Contest will take the place of The Voice‘s usual springtime run.

The upcoming Night Court revival starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, meanwhile, will be held for the 2022-23 TV season. “We love Night Court and really do believe in it,” NBC entertainment chairman Susan Rovner tells our sister site Deadline. “It will be on next year’s schedule.”

JANUARY SCHEDULE (new series in ALL CAPS)

MONDAY, JAN. 3, 2022

8 pm Kenan (Season 2 premiere, new time slot)

8:30 Kenan (airing two new episodes each week)

9 pm THAT’S MY JAM (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm Ordinary Joe

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm AMERICAN AUTO (regular time slot premiere; two episodes air Dec. 13)

8:30 pm GRAND CREW (regular time slot premiere; two episodes air Dec. 14)

9 pm This Is Us (Final season premiere)

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

POST-OLYMPICS SCHEDULE (new shows in ALL CAPS)

MONDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (series premiere)

10 pm THE ENDGAME (series premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

8 pm AMERICAN AUTO

8:30 pm GRAND CREW

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm New Amsterdam 2022 Preview: Your Guide to Every New Series

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

8 pm LAW & ORDER (revival premiere)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

8 pm The Blacklist (“new” time slot)

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

No dedicated programming is currently scheduled for Sundays post-Olympics; unscripted fare such as AGT: Extreme is in the pipeline, though.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

10 pm THE THING ABOUT PAM (6-episode limited series premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

8 pm Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

10 pm New Amsterdam returns

