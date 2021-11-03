Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor to 'Return' Early With Holiday Episodes

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med Video: Ethan Makes His Return -- But Can He Go Back to Work?

NBC is bringing the festivities with all-new, holiday-themed episodes of returning sitcoms Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor, as well as new comedies American Auto and Grand Crew.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 starting at 8/7c, Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will gift fans with special holiday outings ahead of their second seasons (which will begin sometime in the new year, as all three shows return to their regular primetime slots).

Earlier that week, newcomer American Auto (from Superstore’s Justin Spitzer) will debut with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 pm, following The Voice. Meanwhile, Grand Crew (from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Insecure writer Phil Augusta Jackson) will premiere back-to-back episodes Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm.

“As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season,” NBCU comedy EVP Jeff Meyerson said in a statement. “Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we’re looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy.”

See the loglines for each holiday episode below.

American Auto

Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 pm

From the creator of Superstore comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

Grand Crew

Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm

From Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) comes a new comedy that proves life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

Cast: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart

Young Rock

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 pm

Title: “A Christmas Peril”

Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.

Kenan

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 pm

Title: “Christmas”

As the team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular, Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client, Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated.

Mr. Mayor

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9 pm

Title: “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas”

Neil serves his love of gift-giving by forcing his disgruntled staff to work on “L.A. Christmas Eve” as they wait for his “perfect gift” to arrive.

