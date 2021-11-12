HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival, And Just Like That, Sets December Premiere Date — Watch New Teaser

Having previously announced a premiere month, HBO Max has now set an actual premiere date for its 10-episode Sex and the City revival series.

And Just Like That… will debut Thursday, Dec. 9 with its first two episodes, followed by weekly releases on subsequent Thursdays.

The news was made official on Friday, along with the release of a new teaser trailer that offers a closer look at what we can expect from the show’s return.

The Sex and the City revival, which was formally announced in January, reunites original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as best friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” per the official logline.

Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson (who tragically passed away in September) and Evan Handler will return, as well. But Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in all six seasons and both movies, will not be part of the revival. New additions include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

