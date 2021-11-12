Obi-Wan Kenobi Sizzle Reel Teases 'Satisfying' Rematch With Darth Vader, 2022 Premiere on Disney+

This is no Jedi mind trick: Disney+ has released a first glimpse at its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with Ewan McGregor reprising the title role. Every Disney+ Day Reveal

As part of its Disney+ Day event Friday, the streaming site offered up a sizzle reel featuring McGregor and director Deborah Chow discussing the upcoming follow-up to 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Fans of the franchise will recall that movie ended with Obi-Wan devastated by the downfall of his pupil Anakin Skywalker, who fully turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

That development caused the need to hide Anakin’s twins, Luke and Leia, with families so they could grow up safely. “That’s definitely a starting place for our story,” Chow says in the featurette above. “The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a “special event series” set 10 years after Episode III. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin in the movies, also will be part of the cast — a fact that seems to bring McGregor great joy in the video, especially when he considers how their characters might “have another swing at each other,” he says with a grin. “It might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

The series’ cast also includes Rupert Friend (Homeland), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

At the end of the video, we get our first indication of when Obi-Wan Kenobi will start streaming: 2022. (Hey, it’s something, right?)

Video of the featurette will be added to this post if/when it is made available. Until then, visit Disney+ to view the video — which also features some concept art — then hit the comments with your thoughts about Obi-Wan!