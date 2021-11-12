Meet the Yellowjackets: Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress Talk Showtime Survival Drama

In 1996, a plane carrying a high school girls’ soccer team to a championship goes down in the mountains. In present-day, the survivors of that event are adults who have never publicly discussed what happened during the many months in the wilderness before they were rescued.

Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new survival drama debuting Sunday (10/9c), chronicles the girls’ “descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later,” the show’s official logline reads.

Or, as Tawny Cypress, who plays survivor Taissa, puts it: “I lovingly call the show Fifty Shades of Cray,” she says with a laugh. “It’s like, how many different ways can we show crazy?!”

The series stars Christina Ricci (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness) and Cypress (Unforgettable) as the adult Yellowjackets; Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Chicago Med), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (For the People) play the characters as teens. Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter) and Steven Krueger (The Originals) also are part of the cast.

Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle (Narcos: Mexico, Dispatches From Elsewhere) and Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom) executive-produce and serve as showrunners.

Ahead of the premiere, TVLine spoke with the show’s grown-up Yellowjackets about what to expect from the survival drama, which bounces back and forth between the late 1990s and 2021 and gets really intense reallllly quickly. Click on the gallery above to hear their thoughts on their characters (then and now), as well as their favorite jams from the ’90s-tastic soundtrack, their votes for their characters’ high school superlatives and more.