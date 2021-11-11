TV Ratings: Steady CMAs Top Night, CSI Rises, Fire and P.D. Eye Lows

In the latest TV ratings — and in a world where awards shows viewership seems to be in a freefall — ABC’s broadcast of the 55th Country Music Association Awards is on track to match last year’s audience low (with 6.6 million total viewers, per prelim numbers) and its demo rating (with a 1.1). Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

The kudoscast thus led Wednesday in both measures.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Survivor (5.4 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped in the demo, Tough as Nails (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady and CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.4) ticked up.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.3 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs but was steady in the demo, while Fire (6.4 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.4 mil/0.6) hit at least season lows in both measures.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.9) and Alter Ego (1.7 mil/0.4) hit new audience lows while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Legends (510K/0.1) and Batwoman (410K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling,