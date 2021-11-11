Late-Night Swap: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell 'Fill In' for Each Other on Fallon and Kimmel

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell pulled off a rare late-night switcheroo on Wednesday, subbing in for each other as part of their respective press tours for Netflix’s Red Notice and Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door. New on Streaming

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel was supposedly set to welcome Reynolds, while NBC’s Jimmy Fallon was allegedly prepared to interview Ferrell. But when Kimmel introduced Reynolds, out came the former Saturday Night Live star, dressed in his finest Star Wars pajama bottoms.

Meanwhile, over on Fallon, Reynolds entered upon Ferrell’s cue. (His intro music: “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult! #MoreCowbell) Reynolds explained that he was just walking his dog when he received a text from Ferrell asking that he make his way over to The Tonight Show.

Ahead of the swap, Fallon and Kimmel tweeted at each other, without so much as hinting at what would follow:

Ferrell is currently promoting the above-mentioned Shrink Next Door (premiering Friday; read review), an eight-part limited series co-starring Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn, based on the podcast of the same name. Reynolds, meanwhile, stars opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the heist film Red Notice, which is currently in select theaters and begins streaming Friday.

Together, Ferrell and Reynolds recently wrapped production on the Apple TV+ musical Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which is expected to debut in 2022.

Ferrell, of course, is no stranger to late-night stunts. Back in 2019, Ferrell appeared on six (!) talk shows in one night, all as Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy. Each appearance consisted of an original stand-up comedy routine, followed in some cases by a sit-down interview. In fact, Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert had no other guests that night. Ferrell remained in character throughout each appearance, and not a single host referred to the comedian by his actual name.

Were you amused by Ferrell and Reynold’s late-night stunt? Hit the comments with your reactions.