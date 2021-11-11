Power Book IV: Force: Tommy Returns to Deadly Form in New Spinoff's Teaser — Plus, Find out When It'll Premiere

RELATED STORIES 50 Cent Lashes Out at Starz After BMF Episode Streams Early by Mistake

Power‘s lovable psychopath Tommy is expanding his horizons in a new teaser for the spinoff Book IV: Force. But because Tommy is, well, Tommy… those horizons are drenched in blood.

Fans of Starz’s flagship series will remember that Mr. Egan left New York at the end of the show’s six-season run, only to return for an episode of the first spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. In his own show, however, Tommy will put the Big Apple in his rearview for good, settling down in Chicago — despite a character in the trailer above informing him that the Windy City isn’t the best place for him.

Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy in Force, which will chronicle Egan’s life after his partnership, and subsequent enmity, with drug kingpin/political aspirant James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Robert Munic (Empire, Star) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The series — which follows spinoffs Book II: Ghost and Book III: Raising Kanan and precedes the upcoming Book V: Influence — will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 6, on Starz. Its cast includes Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Shane Harper (Hightown), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty) and Lucien Cambric (The Chi). In addition, rapper Jermih (aka Jeremy P. Felton) will be a recurring guest star.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Tommy do his thing, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Are you planning to watch Power Book IV: Force?