The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg Reprising Howard on Young Sheldon, Reuniting With Jim Parsons — WATCH

Dr. Cooper and Mr. Wolowitz are reuniting on Young Sheldon.

CBS announced Thursday that Simon Helberg will reprise his Big Bang Theory role (in a voiceover capacity) as Howard Wolowitz. He’ll be heard throughout the Nov. 18 episode as he helps (and bickers with) Jim Parsons’ Sheldon, who reveals the origins of Sheldon’s complicated relationship with engineering — a storyline that series co-creator Steve Molaro first teased as part of TVLine’s Fall Preview in September.

That same episode will introduce Fringe vet Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering instructor, Professor Boucher, and feature the return of Reba McEntire as Dale’s ex-wife June. Both Helberg and Reddick appear in the sneak peek above.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon,” Molaro said in a statement. “But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines.

“Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true,” he continued. “Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz. Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering professor ­– it’s absolutely one of our best episodes.”

Helberg is the third Big Bang Theory alum to join Parsons on Young Sheldon. During Season 3, Kaley Cuoco (aka Penny) made an uncredited voice cameo in one of Sheldon’s nightmares. Then in the Season 4 premiere, Mayim Bialik returned to voice Amy — and to help Sheldon reveal that their first child would be named Leonard.

A younger version of Howard (played by Ethan Stern) previously appeared during Young Sheldon‘s Season 2 finale (alongside other pint-sized Big Bang characters), which aired the same night as BBT‘s May 2019 series finale.