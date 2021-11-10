CBS Midseason Schedule: Sophia Bush vs. Chicago P.D., Celebrity Big Brother vs. Olympics, S.W.A.T. Moves and More

CBS on Wednesday revealed its midseason schedule, and it pits Sophia Bush against her former Chicago P.D. fam, moves S.W.A.T. to Sundays, starts a new Amazing Race and throws a whole lotta Celebrity Big Brother against the potentially snow-challenged Winter Olympics on NBC.

In Good Sam, Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (played by Awake‘s Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. But when said boss wakes up months later and demands to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical surgeon… who happens to be her father. (With the sitcom Smallwood still awaiting a premiere date, Good Sam marks the only new scripted fare on CBS’ sked.)

Back in May, S.W.A.T. was announced as being Sunday-bound (to fill the void left by SEAL Team‘s move to Paramount+), though its solid performance in the Friday leadoff spot led some to suspect it might stay put. CBS, though, has a new cycle of Undercover Boss to circulate, plus the Sunday closer spot is a safer, less-volatile haven once the NFL season is over.

And with the Winter Olympics hitting NBC starting Feb. 4, CBS will sprinkle across its schedule 19 total hours of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, thus saving fresh episodes of NCIS, The Equalizer and others from potentially formidable competition.

Other than the above, CBS’ schedule is hugely BAU, with any current fare returning from the holiday break in the first week of January. Then, as a little bonus, you already have the next cycle of Survivor to look forward to, arriving March 9.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm S.W.A.T. (new time slot premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: International

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm The Amazing Race (Season 33 premiere, two hours)

10 pm GOOD SAM (series premiere)

Note: The CSI: Vegas season finale airs Dec. 8

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm United States of Al

9 pm Ghosts

9:30 pm B Positive

10 pm Bull

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Undercover Boss (Season 11 premiere)

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night

9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night

9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

8 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

MONDAY, JAN 31

8 pm (5 pm PT) Grammy Awards

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (Season 3 premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

FRIDAY, FEB. 4, 11 and 18

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours each Friday)

SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 13 and 20

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 7 and 14

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9, 16 and 23 (season finale)

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 21

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm Survivor (Season 42 premiere, two hours)

