Y&R Patriarch Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Jerry Douglas, who played The Young & the Restless patriarch John Abbott for more than three decades, has died, TVLine has confirmed.

Douglas passed away Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 88.

Douglas started playing the Jabot Cosmetics chairman in 1982 and stayed in the role for more than 30 years. He even continued on in the role after John Sr.’s death, appearing as a man named Alistair Wallingford and also as the spirit of his original character.

In addition to his time on the daytime drama, Douglas appeared in several other TV series. These included: Mannix, Police Woman, Mission Impossible, The Rockford Files, Cold Case, Melrose Place, Crash and Arrested Development. His film career included roles in Mommie Dearest, Avalanche and Oliver Stone’s JFK.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 37 years, TV host Kym; sons Jod and Hunter; daughter Avra; two grandchildren and his nieces.